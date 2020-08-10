Leo M. Archer, 88, of 36010 NYS Rt. 126, Carthage died Sunday evening, August 9, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
Leo was born on January 31, 1932 in Lowville, the son of the late Leo F. and M. Illma (Piddock) Archer. He was a graduate of West Carthage High School and attended St. Bonaventure University. He served for over 8 years with the U. S. Air Force, 3 of those years during the Korean Conflict. He married the former Helen M. Schreck on November 27, 1954 at St. James Church, Carthage. Leo began his long career for the Watertown Savings Bank on May 7, 1956. He became the Vice President-Treasurer on December 9, 1971 and was elected to the Board of Trustees on November 10, 1976, serving until his 75th birthday. He retired on December 19, 2002. His wife, Helen and daughter, Sally were tragically killed in an automobile accident on January 18, 1984.
He was a life member of the American Legion Post - 61 of Watertown, a communicant of St. James Catholic Church and served on the St. James Parish Council and the Augustinian Academy Board of Education for many years.
He is survived by three daughters: Anna Archer-Runge of Carthage, Elaine (Daniel) Gibeau of Carthage and Mary Ellen (Forrest) Edmonds of Houston, TX, and two sons: John Archer of Valrico, FL and Joseph Archer and his companion, Lisa Landry of Croghan, 20 Grandchildren and 24 Great Grandchildren, four sisters: Margaret Garris of Manlius, Helena Archer of Ellenburg Center, Carol Burns of Long Grove, IL and Mary Lee of Gansevoort, NY, two brothers: Maurice Archer of Shelby, MT and Lawrence Archer of Deltona, FL and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by an infant brother Ferdinand.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 14 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Donald A. Robinson, Pastor officiating. Burial with military honors will be in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm at the church on Friday. Visitation will be privately held at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory.
Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 327 West St., Carthage, Augustinian Academy 317 West St. Carthage or the Carthage Area Rescue Squad, 200 Riverside Drive, Carthage, NY 13619.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
