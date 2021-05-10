Leo R. Bennett, 91, of Watertown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children, family, friends and a boatload of people who loved him. Calling hours will be on Saturday, May 15 from 9:00am-11:00am at Mercy Point Church, Burrville. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am with reception to follow at the church. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be offered at www.dlcalarco.com
