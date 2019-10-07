Leoda M. Arnold, 97, of Clay and formerly of Watertown passed away on Thursday.
She was predeceased by her husband, David H. Arnold and her son, David E. Arnold.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane Ryan and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 705 N. Main St., North Syracuse from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 following the calling hours in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomersyracuse.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.