Leola M. “Tillie” Cushman, 96 of Westville, NY, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at The Alice Center, in Malone, NY, with her loving family at her side. She had been a resident there since September 18, 2020.
Born in Westville, NY, June 8, 1924, she was the daughter of the late F. Henry and Mabel Robinson LaBrake. She attended local schools.
She was united in marriage to Edward Cushman in 1942, in Vermont. He predeceased her on January 27, 1983.
Leola was a homemaker, she enjoyed sewing and was an avid gardener. She was well known for her peonies, large vegetable garden and her farm stand. She canned her own vegetables until she was 91 years old.
Tillie lived in Westville her entire life. She devoted her long life to supporting her beloved husband, children, and grandchildren. She was well known by her family, friends, and neighbors for her generosity and selflessness. She enjoyed participating and supporting harness racing. She and her husband owned several horses that they raced all over Canada, New York, and Vermont.
Survivors include one son, Robert Cushman of Gouverneur, NY; two daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Howard Stark of Westville, NY, and Edna and Michael Bigarel of Harrisville, NY; her oldest granddaughter, Carole (Dean) Cormier was raised by Tillie from a young age and has always known her as “mom”; seven additional grandchildren, Jamie Cushman, Edward P. Cushman, Samantha Cushman, Heather (Stark) Stauffer, Aaron Stark, Melissa Stark Baldwin, and Andy Sullivan; seven great grandchildren, Jessica Yaddow, Alexis Cushman, Blake Cushman, Nathan Stauffer, Sophie Stauffer, Lillian Baldwin and Isabelle Baldwin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Howard and Agnes LaBrake and Arthur and Elsie LaBrake and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen and Francis Panunzio and Emma and Ernie Parker.
Calling hours will be Friday June 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. until Noon, at the Cappiello-McKenzie and Cosgrove Funeral Home, in Fort Covington, NY. A Funeral Service will be held at Noon in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Billy Bond officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, in Westville, NY.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Westville Volunteer Fire Department or E.M.S. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Cappiello-McKenzie and Cosgrove Funeral Home in Fort Covington, NY.
