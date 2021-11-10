Port Leyden- Leon Francis Ward, 90, long time resident of Port Leyden and the local Barber passed away on November 9, 2021. Born in Martinsburg, NY to Ernest and Mary Ward Leon attended Constableville School leaving prior to graduation to work on the family farm. He married Elizabeth Pogozelski of Turin in September 1952 at Saint Hedwig’s and raised 2 daughters, Carol and Beth Ann.
He started his barbering career after completing school in 1959. Interning and working at Fort Drum and Constableville, he opened his own shop in Port Leyden. Men of several generations remember getting their hair cut at “Ward’s Barbershop”; the younger ones recall getting to sit on the raised board and getting a piece of bubblegum after their cut . He loved nothing more than teasing the young ones with made up or half true stories to get them distracted from the ordeal of a haircut. Leon loved the socialization and interaction with his many customers, family and friends and missed that interaction for many years after his retirement.
An active member of his community, he was involved in the Port Leyden Fish and Game. He received the honors of First- and Second-Degree Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the JS Koster Hose Co. and became an Ambulance driver and EMT. He was a founding member of the Popple Ridge Hunting Club and enjoyed many years of fishing, hunting and comradery of his fellow members. A deeply religious man Leon belonged to St. Martin’s Church, Port Leyden. He was known to pray the Rosary every night, devoting his prayers to anyone in need. He was known to those that knew him as a kind and generous man, lending a hand where needed and there for anyone needing an encouraging word.
Leon was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fly fishing, tying his own flies, and sharing his creations with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting rabbit, turkey, deer, and elk while using both gun and bow. He travelled to Colorado, North Carolina, Alaska, and Washington to pursue his sports.
Woodworking was another passion. His skill and creativity in his shop was known by many. He built large pieces of furniture as well as smaller tables and lamps. His Nativity Creches are in many homes of family and friends. Leon rarely had a pattern for anything. Like the building of his log cabin and his home and business, the plans were kept in his head and emerged from his fingertips effortlessly. A
man of curiosity and talent, another interest was taxidermy. He completed a course as far back as’ 81. His adventurous spirit led him to teach himself the Harmonica, try waterskiing, at a not so young age, as well as giving an attempt at windsurfing.
Despite his many pursuits, interests and accomplishments, Leon’s greatest joy was his family. That included his extended family, but more importantly his two girls and wife Betty. Carol and Beth were blessed to have a dad that offered unconditional love and support no matter the situation. He was always there offering help, advice, or a stern look to guide them on their path. The joy Leon took in his family was enhanced when his Grandson, David Nicholson was born. He had so much pride and happiness just spending time and teaching his Grandson. Family was everything to him. He did what he could for any of his family and they in turn supported him when he needed them.
Leon is predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Ward, his sisters: Gertrude Trichilo, Florence Stianoff, Genevive Talarczyk, Regina Higby, Lucile Swiernik, Stella Kornatowski. His brothers Carl, Henry and Eugene Ward. He leaves behind his daughters Carol Cox (Mike) of Flat Rock, NC, Beth Enright (Dennis) of Show Low, AZ, grandson David Nicholson, Boston, MA. Dearest friend Barbara Ward, Harrisburg, NY, Sisters: Elizabeth Monroe, Rome, NY, Phyllis Muha, Constablville, NY, sister-in-law Mary Kraeger Lowville, NY, brother-in-law John Repak, Lowville, NY. His beloved niece and caretaker, Bernice Kraeger and many nieces and nephews.
A Prayer service will be Saturday at 9:00 A.M. at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville and a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 A.M. at St. Martin’s Church, Port Leyden, where Rev. Lawrence Marullo, pastor will officiate. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden. Calling hours are Friday from 4-7 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to J.S. Koster Hose Company, (Port Leyden Volunteer Fire Company) P.O. Box 652, Port Leyden, NY 13433.
All are invited to attend a luncheon at the Port Leyden Community Room, at the Port Leyden Fire Hall on Saturday at the conclusion of the cemetery services for Leon. Contributions of food may be left at the Fire Hall on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. on.
The family requests all that come to pay respects please wear a mask. If you choose not to wear a mask for the indoor activities, we respectfully request you remain outside. Mask will be made available if you do not have one. For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
