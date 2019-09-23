Leon L Walker Jr, 56, went to be with his Lord, September 17, 2019. He passed away unexpectedly at home due to health reasons.
Leon was born July 29, 1963 to Leon & Leslie (Kalk) Walker in Watertown NY.
He grew up in Chaumont NY and attended Lyme Central School. He joined the army in 1981 and was honorably discharged in 1983.
He worked construction first in NY State, then New Hampshire. He later retired in Vermont. In retirement Leon loved the outdoors, fishing and collecting wheat back pennies.
He is survived by his wife Wendy of 15 years and Step-son Marshal. He is also survived by his children Erica, Justin and Alexis as well as his grandchildren. Leon is survived by his parents Leon & Leslie (kalk) Walker, Chaumont NY.
He is also survived by his siblings Laurie (Dave) O’Kay, Pulaski , NY; Louise (Bob) Trainham, Chaumont, NY; Lisa (Chet) Salisbury, Chaumont, NY; Larry Walker, Chaumont, NY; Lynn Walker, Michigan; Lyle (Kat) Walker, Watertown, NY.
Leon is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
At Leon’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. There will be a private graveside burial with his immediate family.
There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony Saturday 28, 2019 from 2-4 pm @ the Copley House in Chaumont NY 13622.
In lieu of flowers – Leon would say “Just go fishing!!!”
