Leon McConnell was called home on Friday, April 30, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Leon was born on January 31, 1953 a son of Albert McConnell and Velma Fotorney.
He attended Watertown High School and furthered his education at SUNY Canton. Leon served his country in the US Army from 1973-1977. He was awarded the National Defense Service, Good Conduct and Sharpshooter medals. Leon was a movie collector and enthusiast. He loved classic rock music and animals. He was a believer in Christ and attended Calvary Baptist Church of Pulaski, NY.
Leon is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sandra McConnell; his mother, Velma Fotorney; daughters, Michelle Hurst and husband Jeff and Crystal Nwabude and husband Martins; son, Shawn McConnell; sisters, Marcella Goodlett and Patti Dunlap; grandchildren, Jenna Hurst and Norah Nwabude; lifelong friend, Carl McCracken, who is a blessing and huge support for Leon and his family. He was preceded in death by his father Albert McConnell and son Edwin Taylor.
A special thank you to the Abraham House for your compassionate and respectful care during his time in Hospice Care. Leon always had a smile for everyone. Although he did not have much, he would always give what he had to those in need.
No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St. Rome, NY 13440.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bottini Funeral Home, 120 W. Embargo St. Rome, NY 13440.
“The gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23)
You may view the obituary and send a message of sympathy online at: www.bottinifuneralhome.com.
