POTSDAM – Leona F. LaBrake, 82, a longtime resident of South Canton Road, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at her home.
Leona was born on June 19, 1940 in Westville, the daughter of the late Lawrence Joseph and Violet Mary (Gratton) Mitchell. She grew up in Potsdam and attended Potsdam schools. On April 17, 1959, she married Dale Edward LaBrake at the Potsdam Presbyterian Church with Rev. V. Cummins officiating. Dale predeceased her on January 23, 2005.
Leona was a cleaner at Potsdam State for 29 years, retiring on April 20, 1995. She loved to be camping and also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, dancing, and playing bass guitar.
Leona is survived by her daughters, Debra LaBrake and her life partner, Dennis Tuper of Norwood, Donna Planty and her companion, Dale Mallette of Norwood, and Darlene LaBrake-Pelkey and her husband, Rod of Massena; her granddaughters, Heather Planty and her husband, Raymond Cutway and Holly Planty-Thimons and her husband, Daniel; and her great grandchildren, Liliana Planty, Gwendolen Cutway, and Abigail and Bohdan Thimons.
She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret Grant of Sodus, New York, Isabelle (George) Jerome of Potsdam, and Clara Murray of Norwood; her brothers, Lester (Doreen) Mitchell of North Lawrence, Kenneth Mitchell of Hannawa Falls, John (Beverly) Mitchell of Parishville, Roger Mitchell of Norwood, Eugene (Cindy) Mitchell of Potsdam, and Leon (Geri) Mitchell of Norwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Pearl Jock, Lillian Wolfe, and Lorena Denny; and her brothers, Carl, Roy, Webster, Leo, Paul, Lawrence, and James Mitchell.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may call on Tuesday, April 18th from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at 7:00 PM with Captain William Lynch (Retired), officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 PM on May 12th in Crary Mills Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, AIM Program, PO Box 510, Potsdam, New York 13676.
