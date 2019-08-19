HAILESBORO (New Rochelle) – Leona “June” Kelsey, age 92, formerly of Hailesboro, passed away on August 16, 2019 at Calvary Hospital in Bronx, NY.
There will be no calling hours. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur. Funeral arrangements are under the care of French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Leona “June” Kelsey was born on June 10, 1927 in Gouverneur to the late Francis and Roseanna (LaPierre) Boclair. She attended Gouverneur School and married Earl Allen Kelsey on November 18, 1945 in Gouverneur. She was a homemaker. Earl passed away on July 5, 1973.
June was a member of the senior citizens groups in Edwards, Dekalb and Gouverneur. She was a communicant of the St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur and was a member of the Gouverneur VFW Auxillary. June enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting.
She is survived by her son Jody F. Kelsey and his husband Darren G. Favacho of New Rochelle; two daughters, Jacquelyn K. and her husband Timothy Reardon of Watertown and Sandra J. and her husband Durwood “Corky” Bates of Gouverneur; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Her son Alan E. Kelsey predeceases June along with five brothers; Ernest, Joseph, Lionel, Albert, Eugene Boclair and four sisters; Rosalie Bowman, Leah Sibley, Angeline Sibley, and Alberta Taylor.
Donations made in memory of June may be made to Gouverneur VFW Auxiliary.
The family is asking all family and friends to join them at the Casablanca restaurant in Gouverneur at 4 P.M for a light fare to celebrate her life.
