Leona M. Moore, 94, longtime Carthage resident, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville where she has resided for 6 years.
Leona was born on December 1, 1925 in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Amos and Albena (Ducey) Trombley. She married Frederick E. Moore on June 15, 1946 at St. James Church in Carthage. Fred passed away on August 13, 2002. Leona was a clerk at the former Woolworth’s Store and did domestic work for several families in the area. She was employed at Carthage Elementary School in the maintenance department for several years.
She is survived by her daughter: Sandra Stone of Carthage, her son and his wife: Robert and Christina Moore of Watertown; 5 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandson, 2 sisters: Clara Shettleton and Shirley Minkler, both of Watertown and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by 2 brothers, Amos and Donald Trombley and 2 sisters, Millie Bylow and Beverly Myers.
The family would like to thank the 1st floor nursing staff for their excellent care throughout Leona’s years there.
Private services will be held on Thursday, April 2nd at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home with Rev. Donald A. Robinson, Pastor of St. James Church, officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. There will be a “Celebration of her Life” later this year.
Memorial donations may be made to the Activities Fund at the Lewis County Residential Heath Care Facility, Lowville. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
