WATERTOWN - Leonard A. Drelick, 92, of Academy Street, passed away on Sunday morning, October 25, 2020 at his home, under the loving care of his companion, Audrey Misercola, his family, and Jefferson County Hospice.
Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private with burial in the Lowville Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.
Leonard is survived by his longtime companion, Audrey Misercola and her Family; his three children, Lisa and Albert Raneri of Rochester; Dennis and Jean Drelick of Coalinga, CA; Darleen Drelick of Los Angeles,CA; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a brother, Robert and Ardith Drelick of Macedon, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by; three brothers, Arthur, Walter, and Ralph Drelick Sr.; and a sister, Evelyn Morse.
Leonard was born on July 12, 1928 at home in Harrisburg, NY, a son of the late John S. and Ethel J. Bickford Drelick. He attended country school on Route 12 in Lowville and graduated from Lowville Academy. He worked on the family farm and was a logger. He married Ada Knight with two children from a previous marriage, Mary Jo Tabolt & Sharon Wells. Leonard worked as a Union Operating Engineer for many years.
He was of Catholic faith and was an honorary Knights of Columbus Member.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
