COPENHAGEN - Leonard E. Vogt, 93, of Copenhagen, passed away on Friday evening, November 1, 2019 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where he had resided for a short time.
Leonard was born on May 12, 1926 in LaFargeville, a son of the late Jacob and Ruth Ball Vogt. He and his family lived in LaFargeville on the family farm and moved to Rutland in 1941. He graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1943. While in high school he excelled at football, basketball, and gymnastics. He worked on the family farm in Rutland on Route 26, and then took a job at Knowlton Paper in Watertown. On April 10, 1948 he married Rose Marie Martin at The Lutheran Church in Watertown and together they raised their family in Copenhagen. Rose Marie passed away on February 15, 1983. In 1950, he went to work for John Boyle for 14 years at the gas station in Copenhagen and in 1964 he bought the business and ran it until his retirement in 1991. He also drove school bus for Copenhagen Central School for 26 years, driving the Middle Road and Jacobs Road route. On October 18, 1986 he married Lil Sweredoski at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church; she passed away on March 3, 2011.
He was a member and chief of Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department and led the Copenhagen Ambulance Squad. Leonard loved to play a good joke and tell stories about swimming in Rutland Pond. He was well known for his headstands and did one at least every year until his 80’s. He also loved to play euchre, and shuffleboard, and was a part of many leagues. Leonard loved a good scotch and water and was well known for his peanut brittle at Christmas time.
Mr. Vogt is survived by his 3 sons, Lauren “Larry” and Gail Vogt of The Villages, FL, Dean Vogt (Lena Weaver) of Copenhagen, Peter and Christine Vogt of Copenhagen; a sister, Anna Stackel of Rutland; 3 sisters-in-law, Nellie Vogt of Chazy, NY and Emily Vogt of Carthage, and Dolores Martin of Tulsa, OK; 9 grandchildren, Jeremy Vogt, Aaron (Whitney) Vogt, Olivia (Jacob) Boucher, Zachary (Charity) Vogt, Jacob Vogt, Jennifer (Dave Boucher) Vogt, Adam (Kelly) Vogt, Phillip Vogt, and Kristin Vogt; 10 great grandchildren, Rylee and Taylor Vogt, Lydia and Lochlyn Boucher, Ashanti and Tristan Vogt, Paetyn, Lane, Finn, and Briar Vogt. Lil’s children, Kasia and Terry Elsbury of Taylor Ridge, IL, Fred and Margaret Sweredoski of Lowville, Karl “Bimz” and Diane Sweredoski of Lowville, Julie and Frank Petrus of Lowville, Chris Sweredoski of Florida, a daughter-in-law, Penny Sweredoski-Tyner of Watertown; Lil’s 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his wives, he is predeceased by, a grandson, Nickolas Vogt, who died in 1989; 2 brothers, Roger and Robert Vogt; a sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Bucky McConnell; 2 brothers-in-law, Fred Stackel and Bernadine Martin; Thomas Sweredoski; Derek Moore, and Patty Sullivan.
Calling hours are from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, November, 6, 2019 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. A funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Copenhagen with Rev. Donald Robinson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery,
Copenhagen. A celebration will be held following the services at Copenhagen Fire Hall, all are welcome.
Contributions may be made to the Copenhagen Alumni Association (of which he attended every Alumni Banquet for 76 years), P.O. Box 298, Copenhagen, NY 13626 or Faith Based House, (Jacob’s House), 5716 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
