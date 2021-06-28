Leonard G. Edus, 87, passed away Saturday, June 26th, 2021 in Watertown with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Calling hours for Leonard will be Wednesday June 30th from 1 pm – 3 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with a funeral service at 3 pm. Burial will follow the service in Glenwood Cemetery. A Celebration of Leonard’s Life will be at the Brownville American Legion Post 588 beginning at 4:30 pm after the burial.
He is survived by his two daughters Brenda (Michael) Blackwell, Glen Park and Suzanne (Neale) Cummings, Cape Vincent; his grandchildren Mark Bradley, VA, Teressa Kasten, Utah, Shaughn Brown, CA, Mitchell Blackwell, Dexter, Corbin Blackwell, Glen Park; two great grandchildren Isabella Brown and Ryker Blackwell; his companion Karen Loftus and her children Julie Loftus and Jason (Stephanie) Loftus, all of Watertown and Joanne (David) Gifford, AZ, Karen’s grandchildren Hunter Loftus, Paige Webb and Michael Gifford; his brother Joseph Edus, Brownville; two sisters Helen Sciara, CT and Theresa Elliott, Watertown; many nieces and nephews; his mini pin pup “Kadie”. He was predeceased by a sister Mary Marconi.
Leonard was born in Watertown December 31st, 1933, a son to Peter and Elizabeth Brennon Edus. He was raised in Chaumont and graduated from Watertown High School. Leonard served in the US Navy from May 1953- April of 1955. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he went to work at the Watertown Daily Times, starting in the press room, later transferring to the accounting department and retiring from the computer / data processing center after 56 years of total service.
Mr. Edus married Betty Klee January 14th, 1961 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Mrs. Edus passed away in 2005.
Leonard was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. He was a member and past commander of American Legion Post 61, Watertown and a member of the Watertown Eagles Club. Leonard was also a lifetime member of American Legion 588, Brownville. He enjoyed camping at Whetstone Gulf and spending winters in Myrtle Beach.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 320 W. Lynde St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice and Public Health nurses and staff, the Watertown Fire Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance service for their many requests for assistance during Leonards illness.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
