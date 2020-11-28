WATERTOWN – Leonard (Lennie) Thomas DeCecchis, 60, formerly of Copenhagen, passed away in the early evening hours on Friday, November 27, 2020 with his family by his side at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Leonard was born in Ridgeway, Pennsylvania on April 14, 1960 son of the late Joseph B. and Alice A. (Long) DeCecchis. He lived in Copenhagen most of his life, he graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1979.
He then went on to attend Jefferson Community College. He was employed by the New York State Department of Corrections as a Correctional officer in the Watertown facility retiring in 2011.
He Married Joanne Marie Dorries on October 17, 1987 in Charleston, New York.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Joanne and several children, Stephanie J. (Colby) Nevills, Copenhagen; Nicole Marie DeCecchis, Copenhagen; Carl T. (Britni) DeCecchis, Carthage; and Zachary Phillip DeCecchis, Portland Oregon. Also surviving him are many special grandchildren, Aedyn Wyatt-Thomas DeCecchis, Joaquin Isaias DeCecchis, Yaeli Mercedes DeCecchis all of Carthage; Jordyn Elizabeth Nevills, Chase Robert Nevills, Cort Joseph Nevills, and Paetyn Marie Vogt all of Copenhagen;
He is also survived by three siblings, Lynn Marie (Dave) Forbes of Arcadia, Florida; Joseph II. (Jussara) DeCecchis of Brazil; James DeCecchis of Copenhagen; a brother-in-law, Douglas Clement of Burrville; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his parents, a sister, JoAnne R. Clement in Sept. 2008 and a brother, Jeffrey A. DeCecchis in May of 2019.
He was a Member of the Lowville American Legion Post -162. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1pm at his favorite place. If you know Lennie Tom, you’ll know where.. A graveside service will be held in the spring in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Copenhagen, New York.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
Condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
