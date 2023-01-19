Leonel J. Dionne, age 83, former resident of Parish, Pulaski, Redfield and Brentwood NY, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Syracuse, NY. Leonel was born July 10, 1939, in Clair, New Brunswick, Canada, the son of Leo and Agnes (Nadeau) Dionne.
After Leonel’s school years in Canada, he worked as a logger/lumberjack in Canada and Maine. In the 60’s he moved to Brentwood NY, where he married, started his family and established Lindorter Construction business. In 1974, Leonel moved to Redfield NY and established Leonel’s Lodge Restaurant/Bar business as well as began working at Nine Mile. Leonel was a member of Carpenter’s Local Union 747 for 45 years. Leonel then moved to Pulaski in 1989 and retired in 2004. Leonel was a member of the Catholic church in Pulaski and a member of the NRA. Leonel enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Leonel spent much of his retirement on his properties in Pulaski and Parish.
He is survived by his children, two daughters, Linda Amo of Redfield and Dorrine Smith of Lacona, and two sons, Peter Dionne of Parish and Brian (Michon) Dionne of Utica. Surviving siblings are one sister, Leona Dionne of Clair, NB, Canada, and three brothers Leonard Dionne of Edmunston, NB, Canada, Leon Dionne of Clair, NB, Canada, and Carmel Dionne of Clair, NB, Canada. Surviving grandchildren, are Stephen, Sierra, Zackary, Darius, Ethan, and Chantel.
He is predeceased by his parents and his son, Stephen Dionne, as well as four sisters, Leola Ouellette, Edna Babin, Anne Kendall, and Aline Dionne, and two brothers, Charlie and Geno.
Funeral services and burial will be held in Clair, New Brunswick, Canada in the spring. Arrangements made by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, Pulaski and JB Cote Funeral Home, Canada. Condolences can be shared with family on their websites.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Leonel’s memory to Alzheimers Foundation, 225 North Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601, or at alz.org.
