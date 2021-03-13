LeRoy Bush Sr.

CROGHAN - LeRoy “John” Bush Sr., known to many as “Bushie” and “Gramps”, 84, of NYS Route 812, passed away Friday afternoon, March 12, 2021 at SUNY Community General Hospital, Syracuse.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery in the spring. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
He is survived by his wife, Susanne; five children, LeRoy John Bush Jr., of Harrisville; James R. (Francine) of Croghan; Joseph R. (Diane) of Alexandria Bay; Judy (Benjamin) Colton of Glenfield; Jeannette Reed (Roy McKnight) of Lowville; step-children, Bobbi Campbell of Alexandria Bay; Monica (Chris) Kampnich of Croghan; Tonia Stephenson of Watertown; Colleen Richardson of Watertown; Norman (Brandi) Stephenson of Baldwinsville; Jane (Richard) Youngs, Richard Schrodt, all of Idaho; Brian (Jennifer) Schrodt of Harrisville; a sister, Patricia Call of Lowville; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, as well as many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two wives, Roberta and Peggy; an infant son, Jonathan, a step-son, Robert Stephenson II; his brother and sister-in-law, Virgil and Grace Bush; a sister and brother-in-law, Daryl and Walter Houppert; three brothers-in-law, Shorland “Rip” Forney, Leon Maher, and Roscoe Call.
LeRoy John was born on November 27, 1936 in Belfort, NY, a son of the late LeRoy and Nellie (Branagan) Bush. He attended school in Belfort, Father Leo Memorial School and Beaver River Central School. On December 26, 1953 he married Roberta Hearns. She died on November 10, 1986. Over his career John worked for Hoffman and Dudo Cheese Factory, United Block Company, G. Douglas Longway Construction, Carl Fisher’s Garage as a mechanic, Donaldson Dodge, Spah Delia Construction, Allied Chemical, Gallo Brothers Construction, Penzek and Son Construction, and retired from Green Island Construction in 1994. After his retirement from construction, he delivered snow plows for Viking – Cives. On September 8, 1989, he married Peggy Schrodt. She died March 3, 1991. On December 29, 2000, he married Susanne C. Stephenson at St. Stephen’s Church rectory with Rev. Leo Wiley, officiating.
John was a communicant of St. Francis of Solanus Catholic Church, Harrisville and St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367, Croghan Fire Department, PO Box 405, Croghan, NY 13327; or Beaver Falls Fire Department, Main Street, Beaver Falls, NY 13305. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
