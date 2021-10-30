Leroy J. Homan, 91, of 54 High St., West Carthage, died Saturday morning, October 30,2021 at the Ellis Farm, Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown.
Leroy was born on January 6,1930 in Carthage, the son of the late Roy and Angeline (Hoffert) Homan. He attended Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Leroy served in the Army during the Korean War from February of 1951 to January of 1953. He married Marilyn A. McVoy on December 5,1953 at St. Ann’s Church in Castorland. Leroy was employed at Carthage Papermakers for 19 years before beginning his employment for the New Jersey National Guard at Fort Drum where he was a mechanic, retiring on January 1, 1990. Marilyn died on February 1, 2020.
Leroy and Marilyn enjoyed spending time at their cottage near Cape Vincent on the St. Lawrence River for many years. He enjoyed working with wood whether cutting and splitting, building furniture or crafting log cabin doll houses for family and the Carthage Area Hospital.
He was a benevolent member of the West Carthage Vol. Fire Dept, the Hornets Drill Team, American Legion Post - 789, and the VFW Post - 7227, both of Carthage and was a communicant of St. James Church.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Randy V. (Marci)Homan of Peterborough, NH and Ricky R. (Kathleen) Homan of West Carthage, 4 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother, Frederick Homan and three sisters, Pauline Gibbons, Shirley Britton and Judith Shirley.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 5 at 1:00pm at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Todd E. Thibault, Pastor officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Naumburg. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 12:00 noon until 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
