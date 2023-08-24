LeRoy (Lee) R. Baines, 79, of Hampton, New Hampshire, passed away on Wednesday, August 16th at home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Manchester, New Hampshire on March 28, 1944, to the late LeRoy W. and Hazel (Holt) Baines. Lee was raised and educated in Manchester. He attended Kimball Union Academy and went on to earn his bachelor’s and later his Master’s Degree from the University of New Hampshire. He moved to Massena, New York with his wife and children in 1967 where he resided for over 50 years.
Lee was passionate about teaching and during his 32-year career at Massena Central High School he touched many lives. He developed the Journalism class, Creative Writing curriculum, and Tech Prep Program, which was recognized as the first of its kind in New York State. For many years, he also served as the English Department Chairperson. Lee also coached track, basketball, and was a Student Faculty Advisor. In subsequent years, his passion for teaching grew to include stage directing numerous musicals and helping to create a legacy of exceptional productions. After retiring from Massena Central, he became a faculty member at Potsdam State University where he continued to teach in the Graduate English Program for several years. Lee was an avid golfer and past president of the Massena Country Club. He was also a long-time member of the Elks. He enjoyed reading, traveling, and watching his beloved Boston Red Sox and Bruins.
Of all his accomplishments, Lee was most proud of his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary (King) Baines. In addition, Lee is survived by his children, Patricia Baines-Arndt and her husband Michael of Merrimac, MA; Michael Baines and his wife Diane of Massena, NY; Christine Carlino and her husband Michael of Canton, MA. He is also survived by his sister Judith Pennock. His pride and joy are his eight grandchildren, Renelle, Amber, Cullen, Mackenzie, Madison, Max, Lily, and Sam as well as five great-grandchildren, Sophia, Nash, Max, Ben, and Scarlette. He attended countless numbers of their sporting events, and his grandchildren knew that although he was often a passionate and vocal supporter in the stands, he was always their number one fan!
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever.
Arrangements by Remick and Gendron Funeral Home, Hampton, NH. To share memory or offer a condolence, visit: RemickGendron.Com
