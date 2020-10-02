Massena: LeRoy T. Schwardfigure, 92 of Hubbard Road, passed away peacefully at home under the care of Hospice on Thursday October 1, 2020 with his family by his side. There will be no calling hours and there will be a private burial at a later date.
LeRoy was born on February 24, 1928 in Ogdensburg, New York. He was the son of the late Floreda and Emery Schwardfigure. He attended Ogdensburg City Schools.
He married Beverly LaValley (daughter of the late John and Genevieve) at St. Mary’s Church on Ford Street in Ogdensburg on July 6, 1949. They were married for 71 years. He started working for Alcoa in 1950 and retired after 40 years.
LeRoy is survived by his wife Beverly and three children: Georgia and John Abraham of Massena, JoAnne Barnes of Massena and Steven Schwardfigure of Brownville. He has three surviving grandchildren; Leary Murray, Monica Beauchamp and Lydia Schwardfigure and was predeceased by one grandchild, Eric Barnes. He also has six great grandchildren; Anessa, Alex, Tia, Davin, Brayden and Brody. He also has one great, great grandchild Aurora and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Emery and Floreda; his brothers, Emery, Leonard, Robert and Don Schwardfigure and a sister, Lila Gladding.
LeRoy enjoyed reading westerns, doing crossword puzzles, walking around the block and traveling all around the country and taking cruises. Another favorite past time was watching the Yankees play baseball.
He served four years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany and then at Fort Lewis in Washington. He was discharged from the military in June of 1950 and then returned to the North Country. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 49 years.
Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Online condolence and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.