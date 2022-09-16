On Tuesday, July 26, Leslie Wight Weisenfeld passed away peacefully at her home in Clemmons, NC. She was seventy one years old, was born and raised in Canton NY. Leslie graduated from Hugh C Willimas high school in 1969, obtained a bachelors degree from St. Lawrence University, a Masters of Accounting from Clarkson University, and she would later complete a PhD of Account from Virginia Tech. Leslie was a devoted college professor at Radford College, Clarkson University and spent the majority of her career teaching at Winston Salem State University from 1993 to 2021. In her earlier career she also taught weekend adult education classes at numerous community colleges. The impact she had on countless people of all ages who wanted to further their education cannot be quantified. She was a nationally recognized author and was awarded professor of the year multiple times. She is survived by her parents Earl and Lois Wight of Canton NY, husband Rance Bell of Clemmons NC, daughter Cassy (Jeff) Thompson of Lewisville NC, granddaughter Madison (Wes) Heavner of Hendersonville, NC, grandson Jacob (Carlie) Thompson of Walkertown NC, her sister Linda (David) Curry of Canton NY, nieces Terra (Kelly) O’Neil of Canton NY along with their children (Grace, Danny, John), Stephanie (Mike) D’abbracci of Keuka Park NY along with their children (Mary, Olivia, David), nephew John (Emily) Curry of Canton NY along with their daughter (Evelyn), sister in law Beth who was married to her late beloved brother David Wight of Canton NY and their daughter Bridget Wight of Raleigh NC.
The family held a private ceremony in Canton on September 3 where many were able to join and share tears and laughter.
