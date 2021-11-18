Levi C. Kio, 90, formerly of Hermon, died on November 16, 2021, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Calling hours will be November 21, 2021, 12 – 2:30 pm, a funeral service will follow at 2: 30 PM, Reverend Thomas Nichols officiating, due to COVID, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Hermon Cemetery. Levi is survived by a son Alan (Mary) Kio, Liverpool, a daughter in law, Cheryl Walrath, Hermon, grandsons, Michael John (Sabrina) Kio, Fort Ann, Alan James (Jennifer) Kio, Camillus, 2 great grandchildren, a niece and nephew, Dale and Donna Thomas, Depeyster, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Robert Kio, sisters, Lula Cyrus, Hazel Sibley, and his dog, Buffy. Levi was born on November 9, 1931 in the Town of DeKalb to the late Leon and Lucy Paro Kio. He graduated from Hermon High School and took some classes at ATC. He married Ella Carr on October 18, 1952 at the Richville United Methodist Church, she predeceased him on June 29, 2021. He was a die setter at GMC Powertrain in Massena for 28.5 years until his retirement in 1987. Prior to that he owned and operated Kio’s Heating and Plumbing for 30 years, and he also worked as a miner for St. Joseph’s Lead and Zinc Mines in Edwards. He was a past member, chief and assistant chief of the Hermon Volunteer Fire Department, was a N.Y. State Snowmobile Safety Instructor, a member of the St. Lawrence County Senior Patrol, a St. Lawrence County Special Deputy, a member of the United Auto Workers Union and the Town Supervisor of Hermon in the 1970’s. Levi loved to hunt, fish and travel. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Galilee United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
