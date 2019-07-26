The funeral for Lewis C. Mosher will be 11:00am Tuesday, July 30th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Rev. Bruce Chapman officiating. Burial will follow the service in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will be 4:00pm – 7:00pm Monday, July 29th at the funeral home.
Lewis was reunited with his wife Wednesday, July 24th when he passed away at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. He was 80 years old.
Born November 06, 1938 in Gouverneur, Lewis was a son to the late Lewis and Ruby (Foster) Mosher. He was educated locally, and graduated Watertown High School with the class of 1958. He was co-owner/operator of Ken & Lou’s Towing for 35+ years.
On August 30, 1958 he married Beverly Gregory. Mrs. Mosher passed away August 18, 2018, just 12 days shy of their 30th wedding anniversary.
Lewis enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, country music, and casino trips. He never missed his son’s concerts or his daughter’s bowling events. He also raced his families -44 race car at Evans Mills Speedway for several years.
Lewis was a member of the Eagles Club, New York Towing Association, and various local car clubs. He was also a founding member of the country band “LTD’s”.
He is survived by his children: Tim Mosher and companion Mary Pacific of Evans Mills, Louann Mosher of Watertown.
Besides his wife, Beverly, he is predeceased by two siblings, Judy, Penny; and two siblings, Richard, James.
Donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, New York 13601.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
