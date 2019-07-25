Lewis C. Mosher, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, July 24th at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. He was 80 years old. Calling hours will be 4:00pm - 7:00pm Monday, July 29th at the funeral home. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Lewis C. Mosher
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.