Lewis Salvatore Fiorentino, age 87 of Fredericksburg, Virginia died November 23, 2022 at home under the care of Mary Washington Hospice.
Born November 3, 1935 in Watertown, New York, son of Salvatore and Frances Abbott Fiorentino.
He graduated from Watertown High School in 1953 where he played football, ran track and was the solo Trumpeter in many of the school’s musical concerts.
He enlisted in the United States Navy in November 1953. After two tours of Duty in Vietnam, he retired from the United States Army as a Chief Warrant officer 3 in June 1976, after more than 23 years of military service. He continued his service to the United States government as a civilian employee of the army for 17 years from 1980 to 1997.
He enjoyed traveling and cruising and spending his winters in Bradenton, Florida.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Cheryl, two daughters, Laura Hobbs of Las Vegas, NV, Ramona Cottrill of Puyallup, WA, a son Phillip Fiorentino of Las Vegas, NV, a stepdaughter Christa Heckman Hudson of Fredericksburg, VA, six grandchildren, one great grandson, a brother Salvatore and his wife Sandra.
No public service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Avenue, Suite 401, Fredricksburg, VA 22401.
The above obituary is sent from his wife, Cheryl Fiorentino, 12105 Meadow Branch Way, Fredricksburg, VA 22407, 540-785-4791
