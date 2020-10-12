Lila Agnes Jock passed on 10/9/2020. She was born in Brushton at her grandparent’s home on February 22, 1926; the daughter of Clarence and Agnes (Hurteau) Wemette of North Bangor, New York. Both parents predeceased her.
She graduated from Brushton High School in 1943 and on December 28, 1943 she was married to Robert J. Jock. He Pre-deceased her on August 12, 2005. They were together at their home in Brushton for almost 62 years.
Lila worked for Consolidated Slipper Corporation in Malone, New York for 3 years before going to work at Brushton-Moira Elementary School in the cafeteria. After 26 years there she retired in 1983.
Lila is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Jock) Hazen and her husband Bruce, Carthage, NY and her son Jerome Jock, Southhampton, Massachusetts. She has four grandchildren: Pam (Jock) and her husband G. Roderick MacDonald, Connecticut; Dawn (Jock) and her husband, Mark Sarafin, Massachusetts; Jennifer (Hazen) and her husband Milton Girlie, Greenville, Alabama; and Kevin and Sandra Hazen, of Watertown, NY. She also has six great grandchildren: SPC W. Bruce and Angela Jones, Brandon Girlie, Courtney Provencher, Jenna (Hazen) and her husband Christian James, Jolee Hazen, Jared Hazen, and three great-great grandchildren Taylor, Lily and Makynlee.
She is also survived by three sisters: Aileen and Robert Neal of Florida, Kathleen and Thom Parker of Florida, Jean and Anthony Orlando of Rochester; and a sister-in-law Marie (Fenner) Wemett of Florida. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by 5 brothers and 3 sister-in-laws: Lyle Wemett, Charles and Eileen (Tavernier) Wemette, Glenford Wemette, Lee and Joyce (Patnode) Wemette, and Leon and Joyce (Boyea) Wemette.
After the death of her husband, Robert in 2005, Lila moved to Carthage to be with her daughter, Marilyn and Bruce Hazen. She enjoyed doing embroidery, crossword puzzles, the cooking channel, older movies and her great and great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements will be with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira, New York. Due to the cornavirus, there will be no calling hours and church funeral. St. Mary’s Church in Brushton will host the committal at the parish cemetery for immediate family. A memorial celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Donations in her memory may be given to the: Moira Rescue Squad, 2340 Co. Rte. 5, Moira, NY 12957.
