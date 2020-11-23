EVANS MILLS, NY- Lila Elaine Side, 93, passed away Thursday afternoon, at her residence, Carthage Center, Carthage, NY.
She was born August 6, 1927 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Clifford and Vera Barnes Ingerson. She was educated in Watertown Schools. She was happily married to Earl J. Side for over 55 years. Mr. Side passed away on December 12, 2000.
Lila was housekeeping manager at Mercy Hospital in Watertown. She retired in 1986, after 26 years of service.
She is survived by two sons, Michael (Tina) Side, Evans Mills, NY and Patrick (Lisa) Side, Watertown, NY, three daughters, Judy(David) Ashley, Black River, NY, Kathy (Norris) MacCue, Evans Mills, NY and Valerie (Rick) Bain, Redwood, NY , as sister, Donna Heirhozer, Morristown, NY, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by three daughters, Sharon Engelhardt, Vera Pierce and Barbara Cook, three brothers, Richard, James and Allen Ingerson and a sister, Isabelle Fram.
Due to Covid 19, her funeral services will be private and limited to family.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, at stjude.org.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay. Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
