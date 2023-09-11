CROGHAN-Lila Gingerich Widrick, 86, of School Street, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Croghan Mennonite Church with Bruce Roggie, Pastor, officiating. Calling hours are from Noon -2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Croghan Mennonite Church or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Lila Gingerich Widrick
September 9, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.