POTSDAM – Lillian C. Howe, 98, a longtime resident of Midtown Apartments, passed away Monday afternoon, August 26, 2019 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, where she had been a resident since 2015.
Lillian was born September 24, 1920 in Marion, New York the daughter of Dutch immigrants, Isaac and Marie (DeBack) Brugge. She attended local schools before moving to the North Country settling in the Nicholville area.
She and her late husband, Ralph operated the Hilltop Hotel in Nicholville from 1944-1958. She also worked for a time at the Potsdam Nursing Home in the cafeteria.
Lillian is survived by her sons, Larry and Janet Howe of Potsdam and Robert Howe of Madrid; her grandchildren, Denise and Tim Baker of Malone, Kevin Howe of Moira, Charity and Jesse Sprankle of St. Regis Falls, Ryan Howe of Fulton, Michael and Kim Howe of Florida, Steven Howe of Florida, Andrew and Barbra of Florida, and Bradley Howe of Heuvelton; her great grandchildren, Alexis and Hunter Sprankle, Amanda, Jonathan, Paige, Landon, and Claire Howe; and two great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph in 1973, her son, Gary Howe, a grandson, Adam Howe, and her brother, Ronald Brugge.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Forest Cemetery, St. Regis Falls.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Potsdam Humane Society.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where memories and condolences may be made online at www.donaldonseymour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.