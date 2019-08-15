WATERTOWN— Lillian Irene Goodenough passed away on August 11, 2019 at 88. Predeceased by her husband, Richard; son, Edward; and son-in-law, David Michel. Survived by her children, Ross, Richard, Deborah (Guy) Grant, Michael (Annamaria), Terry (James) Sailor, Judy Michel, James (Caz) and Darlene (Jeff) Shadler; and daughter-in-law, Claudia; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Saturday 8/24 from 12-1 PM with a Service to follow at Dierna Funeral Home, 2309 Culver Road (near Norton). Donations can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. For full obituary please visit: diernafuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.