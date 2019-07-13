Lillian M. Vanier, 87, of Malone, NY., and formerly of Constable, NY., passed away Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, at The Alice Center, in Malone, NY. She had been a resident there since.
Born in Embrun, Ontario, Canada, September 6, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Onsieme and Clorida Carriere Tessier.
On September 1, 1951, she was united in marriage to Alfred J. Vanier in Emburm, Ontario. He predeceased her on June 25, 1985.
Lillian was a home health aid for North Country Home Services for more than twenty years. She retired in 2008.
She was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church, in Constable, NY., and later St. Joseph’s Church, in Malone, NY. She is a past member of the St. Francis of Assisi Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and knitting.
Survivors include her children, Dr. Paul and Marcia Vanier of West Carthage, NY., Lisette and Gary Newton of St. Albans, VT., Denis and Karen Vanier of Malone, NY., and Jacques and Laura Vanier of Lafayette, IN., one sister, Rollande De La Madelaine of Cornwall, Ontario, ten grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers. Lucien and Jacques Tessier.
Calling hours will be Tuesday from 2:00-3:30 p.m. at the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Home, in Malone, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Notre Dame Church, in Malone, NY. Burial will be in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, in Constable, NY.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Malone Volunteer Fire Department or E.M.S.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY.
