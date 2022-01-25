Constableville- Lillian Pauline (Korman) Paluck, 87, of Van Zandt Road, passed away at her residence, while surrounded by her loving husband and family on Monday, January 24, 2022.
Lillian was born in Throop, Pennsylvania, on June 23, 1934, a daughter of Albert and Josephine Bujno Korman. She grew up in the vicinity of Throop later moving with her family to Detroit, MI, before moving to Port Leyden, where she completed her education, graduating from Port Leyden Central School.
On March 15, 1952, Liliian was united in marriage with Isadore Paluck; afterwards the couple settled on the homestead farm on the Crofoot Hill Road, later moving to Van Zandt Road, Village of Constableville, where she and Isadore lived their retirement years.
Mrs. Paulck was employed at Lally Mfg. Co. Port Leyden and as a pulp peeler at the Veneer Mill, McKeever, NY before eighteen years of employment as a food technician at Kraft Foods of Lowville, NY.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Constableville, and a longtime member of St. Mary’s Altar and Rosary Society. Lillian will be fondly remembered for her excellent culinary talents and for many years she greatly enjoyed bowling and was known “as a tremendous bowler” at the Constableville Bowling Alley, where she was a member of the Sullivan’s Garage Bowling Team and The 200 Club. She also enjoyed trips to Turning Stone Casino, where she excelled at playing Bingo. Lillian loved her Bingo! She also enjoyed dancing and especially polka music and dancing.
Lillian greatly loved her husband, children and family; she is survived by Isadore, her husband of 70 years and five children; Cynthia Kelly, William (Carol) Paluck, Alison (Joe) Brinkerhoff, Elaine Paluck (Joe DiNardo), Timothy Paluck and Theresa Garnsey, all of Constableville; ten grandchildren, Heather Young (Steve), Laci Paluck (Brett Jones), Tylar Paluck, Lindsay Paluck, Mike Garnsey, Chantel Garnsey, Nicole Di Nardo, Alicia Paluck (Dylan Swiernik), Anthony, (Heather) Paluck and Tabatha Brinkerhoff; eight great grandchildren, Carin Young, Caylee Young, Matteo Brinkerhoff, Evan Brinkerhoff, Arica Brinkerhoff, Colin Sullivan, Ellie and Beau Paluck; one sister, Madaline Lipe, Rome; one brother and sister in law, William and Judy Korman, Vermont and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Lillian was predeceased by a brother, Robert Korman, in 1970, a sister, Wilhelmia Kornatowski, in 2020; a son in law, Ronald Kelly and a brother in law, Gene Lipe, in 1970.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial, at 12 Noon on Thursday, January 27, at St. Mary’s Church, Constableville, where Rev. Lawrence Marullo, pastor will officiate. Interment in the spring will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Constableville. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Constableville Fire Company and Ambulance, PO Box 438, Constableville, NY 13325. Her arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville, NY.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.