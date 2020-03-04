MASSENA – Lilliane M. Compo, 72, a resident of Liberty Ave, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse after brief illness.
Lilliane was born July 18, 1947 in Massena, the daughter of the late Napolean and Laurette M. (LeRiviere) Vaillancourt. She was a graduate of Holy Family High School and Powelson’s Business School in Syracuse. In July 1967, she married Richard Wattie. They were blessed with three children and their marriage ended in 1979. On January 25, 1995, she married Robert J. “Bobbie” Compo at the VFW Hall in Massena with Justice Leon Penell, officiating. Bobbie predeceased her on December 15, 2014.
Lilliane worked for a time Alcoa before her marriage when she moved to Canada, working there until 1978. After returning to Massena in 1979, she started working for Massena Central School as the High School Secretary until she retired in 1996. She then continued to work, operating a home group daycare. She retired in 2007. She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and enjoyed crafts, doing cross-stitch and needlepoint, and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Shampo and her companion, Kevin DuRoss of Brasher and Trish Seymour and her companion, Joseph Elmer of Adams Center; 3 grandsons, Kurt, Ethan, and Zachary; her sister, Jeannine M. LaPoint of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was sadly predeceased by a son, Craig Wattie on July 17, 2004 and two brothers, Claude and Adrien Vaillancourt.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Sunday 2-5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Foundation.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.