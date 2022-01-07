Massena: Linda A. Austin, age 72, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, with her family by her side. Arrangements are under the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Friends and family may be received on Tuesday January 11, 2022 from 5:00 PM until the time of services at 7:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena, NY with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family, followed by a Celebration of Life.
Linda was born on May 1, 1949 in Massena the daughter of the late Velma (LaShomb) Deruchia step-father Donald Deruchia, and father Howard Durrant. She graduated from Massena High School 1973. A marriage to Craig Austin on October 25, 1975 at Sacred Heart Church later ended in divorce. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. Linda enjoyed walking, biking and camping. Her giving nature could be seen in the volunteer work she welcomed into her life. She had volunteered in the past with such great efforts, such as Operation Southern Comfort, for the relief in the 9th Ward after Hurricane Katrina. Linda was also an advocate of the American Cancer Society, being a Cancer Survivor three times, she would often participate in the Relay for Life held annually. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially watching her children and grandchildren participate in various sporting events.
She is survived by a life companion, Jeffery Stone of Massena, NY and her two devoted sons; Christopher F. wife Ilona and Trevor A. and wife Stacia Austin both of Massena, NY, nine grandchildren; Christopher, Zachary, Isiah, Dominic, Archer, Dakota, Kayleb, Kiora and Izayah. Linda is also survived by her sisters; Donna and Bill Blair, Cynthia and Joe Kilmore, Freda and Lyle Mosseau and Brenda Durant all of Massena, NY along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Linda was predeceased by a step-father Donald Deruchia and a brother Fred Durant.
In lieu of flowers the family would wish any memorial contributions to be acknowledged with St. Peter’s Outreach Ministries; 128 Main St., Massena, NY 13662 or the Salvation Army; 20 Russell Road, Massena, NY 13662.
Online condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.