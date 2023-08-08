Linda A. Brown 79, Adams passed away peacefully on Aug. 5th 2023 at the home of her daughter and son in law under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County and with her family by her side. Linda was born on November 26, 1943 in Syracuse NY. She was the daughter of Henry and Agnes LaCette. On July 15, 1959 Linda married Richard T. Brown. Together they started and ran a successful dairy farm in Ellisburg, NY, where Linda held numerous roles ranging from bookkeeper to worker to manager, loving wife and mother to their four children. During their 52 years of marriage, they enjoyed many travel opportunities, time with family and social events. Upon retirement Richard and Linda spent many years at the home they built together on Bayshore Drive in Henderson. After Richards passing in 2011 Linda still enjoyed many years at the Lake until recently deciding to move to Adams to be closer to family. Linda enjoyed her family, sewing, shopping, collecting pink dishes, Yankee candles, Willow Tree Angels, a good game of cards, and most of all her Friday nights out with the girls. Linda is survived by her two sisters Phyllis Vecchio NC, Susan LaCette (Ben) Curtis Dryden NY, Her four children Michael (Wendy) Brown Pittsford NY, Terese (Noel) Bibbins Adams NY, Joseph (Nancy) Brown Ellisburg NY, Bruce (Jill) Brown Adams Center NY, 10 Grandchildren and their spouses, as well as 17 great grandchildren and another due in October. Linda was predeceased by her parents Henry and Agnes LaCette, her step father Royal Baker, and her loving Husband Richard. A funeral service will be held on Monday August 14 2023 at 11am Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home Belleville NY. Calling hours will be held on Sunday August 13 2023 from 3 to 6pm at the funeral home. The burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Saint Cecelia’s cemetery Nohle Rd. Adams NY. The family would like to invite everyone to a celebration to honor Linda at the Adams American Legion after the burial. Linda’s family would thank Jefferson County Public Health, Hospice of Jefferson County, and a special thank you to all of Linda’s wonderful friends for helping her to enjoy the past few years of her life. In lieu of flowers please consider enjoying a dinner and drinks out in her honor. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
Linda A. Brown
November 26, 1943 - August 5, 2023
