Linda A. Morgia, 68, of Watertown passed away in her home Saturday afternoon, October 26, 2019.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 4 - 7 PM. There will be no funeral services and burial will be at her family’s convenience.
Linda was born July 3, 1951 in Watertown, daughter of Clarence”Kink” Cartin and Patricia Green She graduated from Watertown High School and attended JCC. She worked in various administration positions in Watertown and Rochester and had volunteered for the American Cancer Society in Florida. She was a very artistic woman with a keen eye. She enjoyed crafting and cooking, but most loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Keeley Wightman, Rochester; son Peter Morgia, Watertown; two granddaughters Brooklyn and Grace; brother Christopher Cartin and wife Rebecca, Deltona, FL; and two nieces. Along with her parents, Linda was predeceased by two brothers Thomas and Peter Cartin.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 7, E. Syracuse, NY 13057. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
