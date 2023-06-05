ROCHESTER -- Linda A. O’Brien passed away on June 1, 2023, at age 68. Linda is predeceased by her husband Richard O’Brien; Parents, Anna and Bernard Torre. Survived by siblings, Janet (Randy) Schneider, Thomas Torre, Sharon (Andy) DeMarco, Bernard (Rachel) Torre; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Patrick O’Brien, Dawn (Jim) Cavallario, Carol (Gil) Gonthier and Cathy (Peter) Rodger; Lifelong friend Kathy Crosson; also many, nieces, nephews and friends. Linda’s Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 11AM at the Church of the Visitation with burial to follow in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk, N.Y. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Linda A. O’Brien.
Linda A. O’Brien
June 1, 2023
