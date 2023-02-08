CANTON — Linda Ann Barlow, 72, of Hammond Drive, Canton passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. A memorial service will begin at 7:15 PM. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Canton at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to United Helpers, 732 Ford Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 and to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton have been entrusted to Linda’s care and arrangements.
