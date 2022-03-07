LOWVILLE- Linda Carole Tabolt, 59, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center.
A funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Croghan with the Rev. Donald Manfred Pastor officiating. Calling hours are from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday March 11, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., 5702 Waters Road Lowville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Church Restoration Campaign, P.O. Box 38 Croghan NY 13327.
Linda is survived by, her husband, Andy Tabolt; two daughters, Gabrielle C. Tabolt and her companion, Christian Hill of Watson; Melody R. Tabolt and her companion, Joseph Mercurio of Lowville; her father, Arthur Houppert and his wife Shirley of Castorland; her siblings, Wayne Houppert (Joan) of Castorland; Clinton Houppert (Theresa) of Castorland; Laurie Murphy (Craig) of Castorland; Greg Houppert (Susan) of Black River; Virginia Jessman (Bill) of Castorland; Kimberly Eiss of Utica; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by, her mother, Carole Houppert; two sisters, Melody Houppert and Dawn Gascho.
Linda was born in Lowville on March 2, 1963, a daughter of Arthur Houppert and the late Carole Cobb Houppert. She graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1981. On September 28, 1991 she married Andrew Tabolt at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Croghan. Linda began working at Rusty P’S in March of 1983 and continued to work there until her illness in January of 2022. She enjoyed her home and beloved dogs, Fallon and Bailey and her cat, Squirrel. Linda loved to sit on her front porch, where she enjoyed her hummingbirds and playing solitaire. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her cherished husband, Andy and daughters, Gabrielle and Melody.
Linda was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
