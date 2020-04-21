Linda D. Hurchla, 74 of East Homer, formerly of Groton, NY died April 9 , 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born June 8, 1946 in Norfolk, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Mose and Bessie Steenberg Villeneuve.
Having lived in the area for many years she had been a friendly face while working at Smith Corona , Ames, and finally finding her calling by working for many years at Liberty Resouces in Cortland. She was one to always reach out to people and help them in anyway that she could. She has enjoyed gardening, dancing, and crafts but most of all being involved with her family and husband were the times she valued the most.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, David t. Hurchla Sr. at home, her children Becky Hurchla of Cortland, David (Michele) Hurchla of Tully, Jeffrey Hurchla of Cortland, and Samantha (Roger) Parker of Moravia, 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two daughters Jennifer and Vicki as well as her brothers, Mose Jr. Robert and Kenneth. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda will be buried in the family plot at Groton Rural Cemetery at a later date, there are no services.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American cancer association or to Hospice of Cortland.
Due to the coronavirus virus, services are limited , so please sign the guestbook at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com
