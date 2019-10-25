LOUISVILLE – Ms. Linda E. Gibbs, 75, a longtime resident of Louisville, passed away Thursday evening, October 24, 2019 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, where she had been a resident for several years.
Linda was born May 9, 1944 in Newark, Ohio, the daughter of Loren E. Gibbs. She attended schools Massena Central Schools graduating in 1962. She continued her education by attending a business school in Schenectady. Linda was a 40 plus year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and worked for the Election Board for many years. She had a great love for all her cats and dogs and deeply enjoyed visiting with her friends and family. During her stay at the nursing home, she greatly enjoyed attending and participating in the many activities there.
Linda is survived by her sister, Lorena Brown of Jefferson City, Missouri; many cousins including, Abby Wanzer of Norfolk; and many dear friends including, Janine Crinklaw of Louisville.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by many aunts and uncles, who she loved dearly.
At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Linda will be buried privately next to her father in Eastside Cemetery, Chateaugay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 1003 Decarie Boulevard, Montreal, Quebec, Canada H4A 0A9 or the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Resident Activities Fund.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be made online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
