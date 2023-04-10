Quietly, Linda Esther Thomas left this world for a better place on April 7, 2023. She was the first child born on July 23, 1940 to Wayland S. and Ruth Edick Berrus, who raised a family of five on their Tug Hill farm outside of Lowville: Elizabeth (David) Austin, Gary (victim of a hunting accident), Karen (Gerald, deceased) Pubentz, and Pastor Ronald (Valerie) Berrus.
Her early education was in a one room school with her close friend Lois Zehr, who she credits with introducing her to her lifelong love of God. They graduated from Lowville Academy and Linda continued her education at SUNY Cortland where she earned her master’s degree in science. This was knowledge that she shared for 34 years with middle school students in the Whitesboro system.
Her best friend from college was Elizabeth Neugebauer who came with her to the Whitesboro area to live and teach. They have remained close friends through the years.
She met her husband, Richard, while both were working with a youth group at the Whitesboro Presbyterian Church. They were married there in 1964. Her church activities often consisted of projects for people in need, especially with the guidance of Carol Adams at the church’s thrift store.
She was most proud of her son, Arthur Richard, becoming an Eagle Scout.
Her love of animals and nature brought her to the Utica Zoo as a docent for many years. She often joined the Kirkland Bird Club on field trips. Her travels throughout our country usually included a day at the zoo in any large city she visited.
The invaluable concern and care given Linda by her sister-in-law, Ellen Valeriano, can never be more appreciated. She worked with the fine people at Masonic Care to make her comfortable in her last days.
The help of the Acacia Village staff and concern of the residents will always be remembered.
Pastor Ron will lead the family as they gather for private services. Some may wish to consider the Utica Zoo’s educational programs or the work of Hope House in Linda’s memory.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Whitesboro. www.dimblebyfh.com.
