Linda F. Giltz, 83, of Watertown passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. Linda was born in Watertown March 22, 1940, daughter of Winfield F. and Frances J. (Fuller) White and she attended Watertown schools. On March 21, 1980 she married Raymond P. Giltz at the Church of the Redeemer. Ray died July 8, 1995. A previous marriage to John W. Kerrick ended in divorce. She was a self-employed babysitter in her home. Linda was a communicant of Holy Family Church. She enjoyed her pets, especially her dog Butch, gardening, “her children” at Holy Family Church, and doing things for other people. Linda is survived by her sister Susan A. L’Italien, Watertown; niece Martha and David Wise; two nephews, Christopher and Debra L’Italien and Morris Jane Nohle; two great nieces and one great nephew; and several cousins. A calling hour will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Tuesday, August 22, from 10 - 11AM followed by the funeral service at the funeral home at 11 AM. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. Online condolences to Linda’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com . In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Linda F. Giltz
March 22, 1940 - August 17, 2023
