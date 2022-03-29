Linda Fichtner Pope, 73, daughter of Harold & Margaret McMahon, lost her battle with cancer on March 27, 2022. She was a graduate of Sackets Harbor Central School in upstate NY. Linda married Paul Fichtner and spent 20 years stationed around the world with the US Air Force. They had two daughters, Wendy and Cathy.
After their divorce, Linda met and married Ernest Pope. They shared many adventures together. Sadly, she lost her soulmate of 28 years in February 2021.
Linda is survived by her daughters Wendy Fichtner of Burlington VT, Cathy Garland and her husband Wayne of New Durham NH, and grandchildren Alex, Nia, Cole, and Adam.
For those who wish, Linda can be remembered through donations to Cornerstone VNA - Hospice, 178 Farmington Rd, Rochester NH 03867.
Per her wishes, there will be no services.
