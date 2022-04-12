Linda G. Anderson

Linda Gayle (Kluge) Anderson, December 14,1942 to April 9, 2022, formally of 20852 Muskellunge Bay Lane, Sackets Harbor, died April 9 in Great Barrington, MA. Linda was married to Richard Anderson from 1966 until his death in 2007. Among her many talents, Linda was a gifted quilter and gardener. She is survived by her inlaws Sue, Tom, and Lois, and her niece and nephews Stephanie, Christopher, Michael, and their children, and many dear friends.
