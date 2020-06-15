On Sunday, June 14th 2020, Linda was called back home to our Heavenly Father and her beloved husband as she peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her family. Calling hours for Linda Lee (Tennant) Hunter, age 71, of Harrisville, NY, will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville NY. A joint graveside burial memorial service for BOTH Ben and Linda Hunter will be held on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at 10:00AM with Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy, Jefferson County Deputy Fire Coordinator for Chaplain Services officiating at the Harrisville Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville.
Linda was born on June 23, 1948 in Potsdam, NY, the daughter of Harry Allen Tennant and Mildred Mae (Rowe) Tennant. She attended Potsdam Central School and later graduated from Clifton-Fine High School in 1968. Linda married Ben James Hunter on August 3, 1968, at Presbyterian Church in Star Lake, NY. He predeceased her on August 9, 2018.
Linda is survived by her three children, Scott Hunter (Susan Case) of West Leyden, NY, Angelia Fowler (Kraig Kempney) of Harrisville, NY, Nicole Best of Sackets Harbor, NY; her eight precious grandchildren, Ashlee, Kylee (Jordan), Hunter (Thomas), Wayne, Tiffany, Timmy, Ethan and Henry; four great grandchildren, Destiny, Kamdyn, Jace and Carson; sister Ann Tennant (Darren) Hall, brother Allen (Debra) Tennant; sisterly cousin Jeanniene (Jim) Baldwin and many nieces and nephews. She is also predeceased by her parents, sisterly cousin Joan (Santos) Seminatore, loving nephews T.J. Sullivan and Brett Weaver, and great nephew “Jimmers” Barber Jr.
Linda attended Jefferson Community College and built, owned, and operated Hunter’s View Restaurant and Bonaparte Vista soap, Harrisville New York. She also worked for Harrisville Central School as a Computer Lab Monitor and Substitute teacher with Harrisville and Clifton-fine. She was a school health coordinator at Carthage Area Hospital and a registered foster parent to many. Linda with her dear friend Jeannette Wicks initiated The Town of Diana Historical Museum and was a director. She also started The Jack and Jill Nursery School with her dear friend Margo LaDuc and originated the Harrisville Prom Party with Chuck Folsom. Linda was always interested in educating and discovering learning opportunities for herself, her children and all children in the community alongside her dearest friends Billie Manchester, Patti Kiggins, Jeanette Wicks and Margo LaDuc.
Her activities included boy scouts/girl scouts, 4-H, Sunday school teacher, bible study and Youth group. She was a woman of faith, a member of the United Methodist Church, Harrisville NY and attended the East Pitcairn Wesleyan Church, Pitcairn NY. Other clubs included Christian Woman’s Club, Friendship Bible Coffees, Knit Wits knitting, Lions Club, Fort Knightly Club, The Fine Home Bureau, and the Lewis County Republican Committee. She was an avid supporter to Hope Lodge, St. Jude, and multiple charities. Other hobbies include traveling, vacationing on Cocoa Beach, boating, shopping, baking, quilting, bowling, sewing, antiques, doll collecting, spending time in her pool, gardening, canning, refinishing furniture, wall papering homes, and attending UCONN, USA, and Seattle Storm games with family. Linda known as “Nina” by her grandchildren played an important role in their upbringing and most of all she loved and supported her family and enjoyed going to all her children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Donations may be made in Linda’s memory to The Town Of Diana Historical Museum, 2 Depot Street Harrisville, NY 13648 or Lewis County Hospice, 7785 North State Street Lowville, NY 13367. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com
