Linda Hurlbut, a faithful daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend went home to be with her Savior Jesus on July 14, 2019.
Linda, the daughter of Lawrence and Ruth Dunn, eloped with her high school sweetheart Ronald Hurlbut on December 12, 1964. Soon after their marriage, they moved to Louisville, New York where she lived the rest of her life. Their fifty four year marriage was a true example of lasting love and devotion to everyone who was blessed to know them. Their daughter always believed that the secret to their long, happy marriage was that they were always kissing in the kitchen. The real truth is that they loved each other so deeply that they overlooked each other’s faults and instead found joy in serving and caring for each other.
Linda was the youngest of five siblings. In a world where many families grow apart due to geographical and life circumstances, her relationship with her siblings was remarkable and noteworthy. All of her siblings, James Kenneth Dunn (wife Theresa) of Washington State, Betty Janet Day (husband Charles Day) of Sebring, Florida, Ronald Dunn (wife Roxanna Dunn) of Degrasse, and Rita Sanderson (husband Howard Sanderson) had a close and loving relationship. They emailed, texted, and called each other weekly, sometimes daily. Many times each summer Linda would host the family on her beautiful deck overlooking the Grasse River. While the men fished, the girls would make salads, casseroles and pies and maybe a pot of Linda’s famous spaghetti sauce “just in case”. Whether talking on the phone, eating meals together or playing WaHoo or Sequence, time with her sisters and brothers was special to her and not to be missed.
Linda was blessed with two children, Michele Laramay (husband Michael) and Matthew Hurlbut (wife Bridget).She loved them beyond words. She was always willing to lend them a listening ear and a wise word of council. Seeing them grow to be adults who valued family and loved Jesus was her greatest joy and accomplishment.
She was also blessed with seven grandchildren, Gabriel (wife Kristan), Zachary (wife Fiona), Ethan (fiancée Yvonne Grant), Marcus (wife Ashleigh) and Myles Laramay, and Nolan and Natalie Hurlbut. Each of her grandchildren loved her deeply and enjoyed spending time visiting with her, a testament to the wonderful woman she was. Linda enjoyed nothing more than gathering the whole
family for Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. No matter how the family grew, she would find a way to squeeze everyone around the table for her turkey dinner. No one else was going to cook that turkey! She loved having her family around her. The icing on the cake for her was her great grandson Judah. She absolutely delighted in him and was anxiously awaiting her second great grandson in August.
Linda worked as an administrative secretary for many, many years. She worked for BOCES first and then for Christian Fellowship Center and New Testament Church for over thirty years. Although her job at the churches was administrative/financial secretary, her true love and service was to the people in the churches. She and Ron counseled many troubled marriages and sacrificed countless hours and resources to see people come to know and love Jesus better. A love for Jesus Christ, his Word and His Church were a guiding force in everything Linda did.
Linda enjoyed many things; gardening, reading, bluegrass music, cooking, history and politics, to name a few, but the most important things to her were family and her relationship with her Lord. Hers was an ordinary life made extraordinary by her great faithfulness to both.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at New Testament Church of Massena on Sunday, July 21. Calling hours will be from 2:30 – 5:00 with a service immediately following. A family burial service will be held Monday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m. at the Madrid Cemetary. Donations may be made in her name to the Massena Neighborhood Center.
Arrangements are through Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
