Linda Jean Thompson (Hurlbut), 81, of Chase Mills, NY passed away peacefully at Albany Medical Center on December 9, 2020, in the loving embrace of her husband and four children. Her death was a result of complications due to her long and debilitating battle with diabetes. Linda was born on June 13, 1939, in Ogdensburg. She was the eldest of the seven children of Samuel and Audrey (Lalone) Hurlbut. She grew up on the family farm in Chase Mills, where she enjoyed assisting her mom in their large & bustling kitchen. Linda’s family were congregates of Louisville Community Church, where she was an active member and office holder in the youth group. Linda attended Madrid High School graduating in 1956 and was a member of FFA and her local Grange. In June 1957, at Louisville Community Church, Linda joined Alan Wesley Thompson in holy matrimony in a partnership that would last 63 years. Over the next 14 years, the two welcomed five children into their loving family: Arthur, Jeffrey, Scott, Marlene, and Phillip. Linda was well known for her warm-hearted kindness, generosity, and acceptance of all. Never one to cast a stone, many extended family members and friends remember her as a mother figure who treated them as one of her own. Linda was an essential partner in their family residential rental property business- keeping the books & working to maintain the properties. Even through that role, Linda found quiet ways to help where she saw need. If a tenant who was a new mom who needed a stroller, Linda would use her resources to make it happen. A lover of words and wordplay, Linda was a master of Jeopardy and a formidable Scrabble player who would play those who dared challenge her into the wee hours of the night whether they were at home or traveling, once even enjoying games by the ocean in Hawaii. Linda loved the ocean breeze, waves, and warm sun of Daytona Beach Shores. She would travel there each January for a highly anticipated vacation with as many family members as she could muster to spend long fun-filled days together forming countless cherished memories. Linda is survived by her husband, Alan, her children: Arthur Freeheart (Susan Dillion), Scott (Stacy) Thompson, Marlene (Colin) McTigue, Phillip (Fahima) Thompson, her twelve grandchildren: Rick & Julia Freeheart, Adam & Veronica Thompson, Carl & Joshua Bender, Madeline & Padraig McTigue, Liam & Emily Thompson, Arthur & Tristan Quam, and her seven great-grandchildren; Micheal & Skyler Brown and Aden Thompson, Olivia & Jacob Bender and Phala & Emily Bender. She follows along on the glorious path to our Lord’s Kingdom to be reunited with her parents, her brother- Lloyd, and her son- Jeffrey. A service and celebration of Linda’s long and beautiful life are planned for the summer of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.