Massena: Celebration of life for Linda L. Avery who passed away on April 17, 2021 will be held at 12: 00 pm at Amvets on the water in Massena, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Updated: July 2, 2021 @ 6:25 pm
