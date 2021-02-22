Linda L. Bacon, 75, of West Side Terrace, West Carthage died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where she had been a patient for three weeks.
Linda was born on April 5, 1945 in Gouverneur, the daughter of the late Clifford and Jean (Demers) Saber. She attended schools in Deferiet and Carthage. She married Douglas M. Bacon on May 16, 1964 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Deferiet with Father Fix officiating. Linda and Doug lived in Great Bend for many years where she was a homemaker. Linda was an avid reader.
She is survived by her husband: Douglas M. Bacon of West Carthage; a sister: Donna Hodkinson of Black River and a brother: Milo Saber of Deferiet. She is predeceased by her infant son Lance W. Bacon and a sister, Bernadine Cullerton.
There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage
