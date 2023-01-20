In keeping with her wishes, all services for Linda L. (Cobb) Buote will be private with a graveside service being held in the spring at Otter Creek Cemetery, Glenfield. Linda, widow of Ronald Buote passed away at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer with her family by her side on January 15, 2023. She was 72. She was born in Lowville, NY on April 2, 1950 the daughter of Elmer and Ruth Kriwox Cobb. She was a graduate from South Lewis Central School Class of 1968. She married Norris E. Battles on January 25, 1969 in Port Leydon which ended in divorce. She married Ronald Buote on June 09, 1995 in Brantingham, NY at the Brantingham Golf Course. Mr. Buote died May 20, 2012. For many years she worked as the Pro Shop manager for the Brantingham Golf Course and enjoyed her time out on the greens swinging her golf clubs. She raised her children spending summers at Chase Lake Resort, where she worked beside her parents at the resort for over 20 years. Her joy for camping also extended with family trips to Still Water and after moving from Chase Lake, her beach and camping pleasure continued with her grandchildren along the shores of Lake Ontario and many vacations along the Atlantic Coast.
She was a dedicated member of the Adams American Legion, Donald Rounds Post 586. For many years she organized and cooked for many events held at the Legion. She was awarded with recognition and sincere appreciation of her outstanding service and assistance which contributed to the advancement of the American Legion programs and activities dedicated to God and Country. In addition, she was a member of the Ladies Auxillary VFW Adams, and a charter member of the J.S. Koster Hose Co., Port Leyden Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary.
Linda greatly loved her children and grandchildren, which were her life. Surviving are her two daughters and a son in law Jacquelyn Halladay of Greig, Christina and Samuel Fruin of Lyons Falls, one son Ryan Battles of Port Leyden, nine grandchildren Cierra (Matt) Reittinger, Hannah (Patrick Snyder), Alaina, Mitchell, Marcus, Madelyn, Deanna (Montana) Zehr, Camryn and Coleton, 6 great grandchildren Deegan, Harper, Cheyenne and Sheridan, Laila and Maggie.
She is also survived by five brothers, Charles (Bonnie) Cobb, Joseph Cobb, Lester (Debbie) Cobb, Rodney Cobb and Lee (Sundena) Cobb and three sisters Patricia Watson (Ronald), Tina Szucs (John) and Donna Dicob (Dave) and several neices and nephews.
Linda is predeceased by her parents, her husband Ronald and a sister Joanne Cobb.
The family of Linda Buote would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Jefferson County Hospice Staff, including Hospice nurses Cherish, Melissa,and Shawn and Sister Patty who helped with the care of Linda.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.